Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death
BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal

Reuters
Reuters /

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BASF <BASFn.DE> will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer <BAYGn.DE> for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.

"It needs to be seen whether we can further enlarge this business via acquisitions because it takes two to tango," Kurt Bock told analysts and journalists on a conference call on Friday.

"We will certainly look at opportunities," he said.




(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

