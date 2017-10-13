News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The woman who helps hoarders - and wants people to know they're not just 'lazy'
Squalor, faeces and rotting groceries: The truth about hoarders revealed

Mother of eight one of three skydivers killed at Mission Beach in tragic accident

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Mission Beach mother of eight Kerri Pike, 50, has been confirmed as one of three victims in a freak skydiving accident in Northern Queensland.

0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet
0321_1800_BRI-School
0:32

School failed to notify parents of child threatened with scissors
0321_1800_BRI-Sheeran
2:10

Commuter chaos expected for Ed Sheeran fans after concert
0321_1800_BRI-BusDriver
0:55

Bus driver assaulted in Spring Hill
0321_1800_BRI-CopChoke
1:50

Officer under investigation after video shows him ‘choking’ suspect
0321_1800_BRI-ChopperCrash
1:00

Helicopter crashes near Hamilton Island
0320_1800_BRI-Rides
1:49

The safety nightmare of Queensland amusement rides
0320_1800_BRI-Trains
0:28

Queensland train drivers' pay packets revealed
0310_1800_BRI-Waste
1:34

State government to bring back waste levy
0320_1800_BRI-Emails
1:07

State opposition won't relent on Mark Bailey
0320_1800_BRI-CCTV
1:43

CCTV of two men pulling knife on service station attendant 
0320_1800_BRI-KnifeThreat
1:35

Woman wakes to find man standing over bed, holding knife
 

Her parachute became tangled on descent and she crashed into a tree along with her experienced tandem instructor, news.com.au has reported.

The skydive was a 50th birthday present from her family.

Kerri Pike, 50, has been identified as one of three victims in a skydiving tragedy. Source: Facebook

Mrs Pike's husband is former Cassowary Coast councillor Alister Pike.

A third victim, a highly experienced tandem jumper who had completed thousands of successful jumps, was found dead at a nearby property after skydiving solo.

Three people have been killed in a skydiving accident in north Queensland. Photo: Getty

Police believe the solo skydiver may have collided with the tandem skydivers in mid-air, with their parachutes failing to open properly.

An eyewitness told The Cairns Post newspaper he could do nothing as he watched the incident unfold on Friday afternoon.

"You could see one chute was tangled and it wasn't opening," said the unnamed man.

Paramedics were called to Alexandra Drive, Mission Beach, about 3.15pm on Friday. Photo: Google Maps

"I was just watching him in free fall until he went behind the trees, and that was the last I saw.

"It wasn't good to watch. I had my heart in my mouth."

Queensland Ambulance Service operations supervisor Neil Noble said the skydivers' injuries were so severe they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The skydive was a family present for the 50th birthday of Kerri Pike, left. Source: Facebook

Mission Beach, located between Cairns and Townsville, is a regular skydiving spot for tourists.

The company operating the dives, Skydive Australia, released a statement on Friday offering its "deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences" to the families of the deceased and to the local skydiving community.

Skydiving activities have been temporarily suspended and the Australian Parachute Federation is reportedly sending representatives north from Brisbane to investigate.

Back To Top