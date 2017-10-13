Mattis hopeful freeing of hostages in Pakistan to boost cooperation

MIAMI (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday he was hopeful that the freeing of a kidnapped U.S.-Canadian couple and their three children in Pakistan was a harbinger for closer cooperation in the future.

"This is a very positive moment and the Pakistan Army performed well," Mattis told reporters on board a military plane, adding he hoped this would be "a harbinger for the future."

"We intend to work with Pakistan in a collaborative way in the future to stop terrorism and that includes kidnapping," Mattis added. He declined to comment on any specifics on how the hostages were freed.



