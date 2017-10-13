Trump says he believes Pakistan starting to respect U.S. again

News

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Pakistan's cooperation in securing the release of a U.S.-Canadian couple and their children who had been held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network signaled a new respect for the United States by Islamabad.

"The Pakistani government's cooperation is a sign that it is honoring America's wish that it do more to provide security in the region," Trump said at a White House event. "They worked very hard on this and I believe they are starting to respect the United States again."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)

