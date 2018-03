ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the United States was hiding a suspect in its Istanbul consulate who is linked to a U.S.-based cleric blamed by Ankara for last year's failed military coup.

Erdogan also said Turkey stood by its decision to suspend issuing Turkish visas in the United States, in response to Washington's visa services suspension in Turkey.





