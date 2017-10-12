News

Woman dies after falling 30m from balcony inside St Paul's Cathedral

Yahoo7 News

A woman has died after falling nearly 30 metres from a balcony in St Paul's Cathedral in London.

She fell from the high balcony of the Whispering Gallery and landed on the floor of the cathedral.

First aid was administered but police said she was pronounced dead at the scene around 10.30am on Wednesday (local time).

A spokeswoman said her death is not being treated as suspicious, while the cathedral said it was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy.

"Although robust procedures for emergency situations are in place at St Paul's, and today's response bore that out, it does not lessen the shock we feel as a close community, especially for those of us who witnessed and responded to this incident," they said in a statement.

Security guards stand outside St Paul's Cathedral, London, where a woman died after falling from a balcony. Source: AAP

The woman fell from the high balcony of the Whispering Gallery and landed on the floor of the cathedral. Source: AAP

"We hold also in our thoughts those visitors within the cathedral at the time.

"We think and pray especially at this time for the woman who died, and for all those who were close to her and who loved and cared for her."

The cathedral was closed after the incident, but will open as normal on Thursday.

The Whispering Gallery is 257 steps up from the cathedral floor and runs around the interior of the dome. Its height is said to be the equivalent of seven London buses.

