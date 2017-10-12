Stosur battles back to beat Radwanska

Samantha Stosur has marched into the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Tennis Open with victory over world No.18 Agnieszka Radwanska.

Stosur recovered from a set down to eliminate the fourth- seeded Pole, winning 3-6 6-4 6-0.

"I thought I was playing pretty well, and genuinely enjoying playing out here," said Stosur.

"I felt like as the match went on I kept getting better and better."

But the 33-year-old had to do it things the hard way, dropping the first set as she struggled to contain the Pole's powerful serve.

Stosur came out battling at the start of the second set, but Radwanska continued to dominate, breaking in the third game to extend her lead.

However, the Queenslander broke straight back and then held her serve to edge in front.

And she built on that momentum in style, breaking Radwanska for a second time to force a decider.

Brimming with confidence Stosur broke the wilting Pole early in the third set, and proceeded to race to a 5-0 lead.

Radwanska double-faulted to hand Stosur two match points, but could save only one of them as the Australian wrapped up her place in the last eight.

Stosur will now meet Luksika Kumkhum or China's Qiang Wang.

Australian No.1 Daria Gavrilova also advanced, beating America's Shelby Rogers 6-1 2-6 6-2.

Gavrilova will face former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki or fellow Australian Lizette Cabrera in the quarter-finals.

Venus Williams lost five of her last six serves to crash out Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Osaka, 19, ranked 64th in the world, came through with the upset in just under 90 minutes to knock the 37-year-old out of the competition.