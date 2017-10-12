News

Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how a phone app saved his life

Kobe Steel confirms data tampering in iron powder products, research unit

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd <5406.T> said on Wednesday it has found cases of data falsification in its iron powder products and at its research unit.

There was a single case of data tampering of iron powder products the company said, along with 70 cases of data tampering at its research unit Kobelco Research Institute Inc.

It was unclear what the impact would be on earnings, the company said in a statement.

The growing number of cases of data tampering at Kobe Steel has caused a safety scare along the global supply chain.




(Reporting by Sam Nussey. Editing by Jane Merriman)

