News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
'He didn't protect her': Mother's anguish over daughter's crash death

Kenya parliament passes controversial election law amendment

Reuters
Reuters /

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan parliament passed an amendment on Wednesday to the country's election laws, saying that if one candidate withdraws from a repeat presidential election, the other one would automatically win.

The amendment was heavily criticized by the opposition, whose legislators boycotted the vote. Opposition leader Raila Odinga withdrew from a repeat presidential vote scheduled for Oct. 26 on Tuesday, citing concerns over fairness and transparency. The law must now be signed by the president.

(reporting by Humphrey Malalo; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Back To Top