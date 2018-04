MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria was due to make a speech at the prime minister's office in Madrid on Tuesday, after Catalan officials signed a document declaring independence from Spain, an official from the office said.

It wasn't clear if the document had any legal value.

Saenz de Santamaria was due to start speaking at 2020 GMT.



(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Jesus Aguado)