By John McCrank

Nasdaq Vice Chairman Jochumsen to retire

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc <NDAQ.O> Vice Chairman Hans Ole Jochumsen, who has been focused on expanding the transatlantic exchange operator's European operations, will retire at the end of the year, he said in an interview on Tuesday.

"I'm very excited and have been looking forward to this for a long time," said Jochumsen, who added he made a plan more than 30 years ago to retire by age 60 if able. He turns 60 next month.

Nasdaq announced Jochumsen's retirement late on Monday in an internal memo, which was seen by Reuters.

Since joining the New York-based company in 2008 when it merged with Nordic exchange operator OMX, Jochumsen has helped guide strategy, taking the lead on many deals, such as the recent acquisitions of Chi-X Canada and the International Securities Exchange, according to the memo.

"He has been a true mentor, partner and friend to me, other members of the leadership team, and many other colleagues across our global organization," Adena Friedman, Nasdaq's chief executive officer, said in the memo.

Nasdaq named Jochumsen vice chairman in October. Prior to that he had been co-president of the company, along with Friedman, who took over as CEO on Jan. 1 following the retirement of Robert Greifeld.

Jochumsen also oversaw the launch of NFX, Nasdaq's U.S. commodities exchange.

The former CEO of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange said he planned to move back to Copenhagen and that he was also taking on an advisory role at a New York-based fintech firm.

