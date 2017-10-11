Pentagon says diplomatic tension with Turkey not affecting military operations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A diplomatic dispute between Turkey and the United States has not affected military operations or personnel out of Turkey, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that these developments have not impacted our operations or personnel," Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters. "The Turkish air force base in Incirlik continues to fulfill an important role supporting NATO and coalition efforts."

He said that Turkey was a close NATO ally and the U.S. would continue to coordinate joint and separate military activities with Ankara.





(Reporting by Idrees Ali)