News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Non-stop flight to arrive in WA from UK (clone 39625216)
What it's really like on Qantas' 17-hour non-stop Perth to London flight

Pentagon says diplomatic tension with Turkey not affecting military operations

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A diplomatic dispute between Turkey and the United States has not affected military operations or personnel out of Turkey, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that these developments have not impacted our operations or personnel," Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters. "The Turkish air force base in Incirlik continues to fulfill an important role supporting NATO and coalition efforts."
He said that Turkey was a close NATO ally and the U.S. would continue to coordinate joint and separate military activities with Ankara.


(Reporting by Idrees Ali)

Back To Top