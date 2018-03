WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the White House on Oct. 23, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Trump to host Singapore's prime minister Oct. 23 -White House

The visit is scheduled just ahead of Trump's scheduled trip to Asia in early November with stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.



(Writing by Susan Heavey)