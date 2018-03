North Korean missiles will be able to reach U.S. after modernization: Ifax cites Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW (Reuters) - North Korea's leadership has told Russian lawmakers that it possesses a ballistic missile with a range of 3,000 kilometers (1864.11 miles) that will be able to reach U.S. territory after modernization, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Interfax cited Anton Morozov, a lawmaker and member of the lower house of parliament's international affairs committee, who visited Pyongyang from October 2-6.

North Korea aims to increase the range of its ballistic missiles to 9,000 kilometers (5592.34 miles), Morozov was quoted as saying. "There was no talk about the deadline (for solving this task)," he said.



(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)