Samsung defend video showing man's phone exploding in his pocket

Samsung has defended its phone products after an Indonesian man was filmed carrying one that exploded in his breast pocket and setting fire to his shirt.

CCTV footage has emerged of the frightening incident at the Hotel Ciputra in Semarang, on Saturday, September 30.

The man, who the Strait Times has identified as hotel supervisor Yulianto, touches his phone in his shirt pocket.

But the phone lets off sparks and explodes in front of his face as he falls to his knees trying to stop it.

The sparks set his shirt alight and suddenly he’s on the ground, frantically trying to put out the flames.

A second man comes in to help as he takes the smouldering shirt off.

He’s helped to his feet, removes his glasses and begins touching at his eyes.

A Samsung spokesman told CNET the man was using a battery in his phone that is not manufactured or approved by Samsung.

"We sincerely wish for our customer's swift recovery, and strongly recommend all our consumers to use Samsung's genuine or approved batteries that have been specifically designed for use in Samsung products," a spokesman for the tech giant said.

The Mail Online reports the 47-year-old man suffered only minor injuries.

The incident follows Samsung's apology for issues with its Galaxy Note 7 device in January.

The company president admitted at the time some of its batteries were missing a layer of protective tape.

In October 2016, all major Australia airlines banned the Note 7 from aircrafts amid concerns they were spontaneously exploding.