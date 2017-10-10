WATCH: Desperate father, taxi driver race to save daughter after Las Vegas massacre

Tense dash cam video has revealed a desperate father and a cabbie’s lightning dash to the scene of the Las Vegas massacre.

WATCH: Desperate dad, cabbie race to rescue daughter, strangers in Las Vegas massacre

The clip, broadcast by Inside Edition in the US, shows the father getting into the taxi and begging the driver to do whatever it takes to get to his daughter who was caught up in the mass killing.

"I've got to get my daughter… Please get me there as fast as you can... You've gotta do what you've gotta do,” the dad, who has not been identified, implores.

Taxi driver John Zerquera-Jimenez wasted no time and refused the father’s offer of more money to race into harm's way.

“No, no, no, man. I’m a father too. I can do that for free,” Zerquera-Jimenez says as they drive.

As the pair race towards the Mandalay Bay hotel, news of the shooting comes across the radio.

As the pair arrive, the father makes contact with his daughter and her husband as they rush to the taxi.

They are not alone.

At least five others cram into the back of the taxi too as they beg the driver to get them away from the Las Vegas strip.

“Thank you. I don’t know you, but I love you,” one of the passengers says as they make their escape.

Gunman Stephen Paddock is believed to have murdered 58 people and injured almost 500 others when he opened fire with high powered, modified semi-automatic weapons on a crowd at a country music festival last week.

Paddock was found dead in a makeshift snipers next he had prepared in a suite at the hotel overlooking the concert venue.