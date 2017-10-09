News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

France would not recognize unilateral Catalan declaration: minister

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - France will not recognize Catalonia if the Spanish region unilaterally declares independence, European affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau said on Monday.

"If there were to be a declaration of independence, it would be unilateral, and it would not be recognized," Loiseau said on CNews television.
Catalonia, which has its own language and culture and is led by a pro-independence regional government, held a referendum on Oct. 1 over secession in defiance of Spain's constitutional court, which had declared the vote illegal.
"Catalonia cannot be defined by the vote organized by the independence movement just over a week ago," the French junior minister said. "This crisis needs to be resolved through dialogue at all levels of Spanish politics."
A hasty decision to recognize independence following such a unilateral declaration would amount to fleeing France's responsibilities, Loiseau added.
"If independence were to be recognized - which is not something that's being discussed - the most immediate consequence would be that (Catalonia) automatically left the European Union."

(Reporting by Cyril Camu; Writing by Laurence Frost)

Back To Top