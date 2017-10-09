Parents' heartbreaking plea after son dies in high-powered car crash

The heartbroken parents of a teenage boy killed in a double fatal crash in Western Australia have pleaded with others to think twice about getting into high-powered vehicles.

Callum Mummery, 16, was a passenger in a friend’s Toyota Supra when it slammed into a tree on a bend along Secret Harbour Boulevard on Friday night.

Mason Hooton, 17, was also killed in the crash, while 16-year-old Shaun Sparrow remains in a critical condition in the Royal Perth Hospital.

Joel Payne, 19, who was behind the wheel of the car, suffered minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

Callum’s parents, Sue and Neil Mummery, said it was out of character for the former Air Force cadet to be riding in a fast car.

“We just wish that this hadn’t happened and hope that this tragedy can prevent other young individuals making the same mistake,” they said.

“Callum loved life and took every opportunity to live it to the full.

“He made an impact on everyone he came into contact with and was a loving, caring individual who will be greatly missed by so many people.”

They said Callum’s passion was working on his old ute, that he planned to go camping in for his 17th birthday.

More than 100 people gathered for a candle light vigil at the scene of the accident to pay tribute to their two friends.

No charges have been laid over the accident.