Weet-Bix shuns Smith as sponsors wait for answers
Where's the 'Weet-Bix Kid'? Steve Smith vanishes from sponsor's website

Spain's Colonial calls board meeting for Monday to discuss moving head office from Catalonia-source

Reuters
Reuters /

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish real estate firm Inmobiliaria Colonial has called a board meeting for Monday to discuss moving its head office out of Catalonia, a source close to the firm said on Sunday.

Barcelona-based Colonial joins a number of other firms that have decided, or are considering, moving their head offices from Catalonia to other Spanish cities after the northeastern region held a referendum on independence from Spain last weekend that was declared illegal by Spanish authorities.


(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alison Williams)

