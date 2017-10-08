Trump says giving peace a chance before U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem: interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Saturday that he wanted to give a shot at achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinians before moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In June Trump signed a temporary order to keep the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, despite a campaign promise he made to move it to Jerusalem.

In an interview with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee on the TBN program "Huckabee," Trump noted his administration was working on a plan for peace between the two sides.

"I want to give that a shot before I even think about moving the embassy to Jerusalem," he said.

"If we can make peace between the Palestinians and Israel, I think it'll lead to ultimately peace in the Middle East, which has to happen," he said.

Asked if there was a timeframe for the embassy move, Trump said: "We're going to make a decision in the not too distant future."



(Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Diane Craft)