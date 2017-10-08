News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery after family of four found dead in Mexico
Mystery after family of four found dead at luxury resort in Mexico

Eleven treated after London museum incident - ambulance service

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - London's ambulance service said they had treated 11 people, mostly for head and leg injuries, with nine taken to hospital after a car collided with pedestrians near the city's Natural History Museum on Saturday.

"We sent multiple resources to the scene, including our hazardous area response team, ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars and incident response officers," Peter McKenna, deputy director of operations, said in a statement.
"We have worked closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene, with our priority being to get people to safety and ensure they received the medical help they needed as quickly as possible."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alison Williams)

Back To Top