News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The woman who helps hoarders - and wants people to know they're not just 'lazy'
Squalor, faeces and rotting groceries: The truth about hoarders revealed

Russian riot police detain opposition protesters in St Petersburg: Reuters witness

Reuters
Reuters /

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russian riot police detained at least 10 opposition protesters on Saturday in central St Petersburg as hundreds of anti-Kremlin activists marched towards the city's main street, a Reuters witness said.

Police across Russia detained more than 100 opposition activists earlier on Saturday for taking part in a wave of protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of a presidential election in March.
The authorities said most of the protests were illegal because they had not been officially approved beforehand.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alison Williams)

Back To Top