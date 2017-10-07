Turkey's Erdogan says major operation in Syria's Idlib

News

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that a major military operation was underway in the Syria's northwest province of Idlib, which Free Syrian Army rebel groups earlier said they were preparing to enter with Turkish backing.

"There is a serious operation in Syria's Idlib today, and this will continue," Erdogan told members of his AK Party in a speech.
Much of Idlib is currently controlled by an jihadist-led alliance of fighters. "We will never allow a terror corridor along our borders in Syria," Erdogan said. "We will continue to take other initiatives after the Idlib operation."

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Dominic Evans)

