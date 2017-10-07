ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that a major military operation was underway in the Syria's northwest province of Idlib, which Free Syrian Army rebel groups earlier said they were preparing to enter with Turkish backing.

Turkey's Erdogan says major operation in Syria's Idlib

"There is a serious operation in Syria's Idlib today, and this will continue," Erdogan told members of his AK Party in a speech.

Much of Idlib is currently controlled by an jihadist-led alliance of fighters. "We will never allow a terror corridor along our borders in Syria," Erdogan said. "We will continue to take other initiatives after the Idlib operation."



(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Dominic Evans)