McDonald's ventures into uncharted territory with new burger

McDonald’s is trialling a new burger, which is sure to keep vegans happy.

McDonald's ventures into different territory with new menu addition

The fast food giant has launched the McVegan, a burger entirely vegetable-based with a soybean steak.

According to the eatery's website, the burger, which is only available in Finland at the moment, uses “vegan McFeast sauce and fresh tomato, salad and pickles”.

Finnish woman Noora Mariam, who claims to have boycotted McDonald’s for more than 20 years, said she “had to try” the new burger.

“So hard being vegan, have to eat all the time,” she posted on Instagram.

Unfortunately, the burger is only available in Tampere, Finland and a McDonald’s reprentative told US Today that there are no plans to serve it anywhere else at this stage.

There are already calls on social media for the burger to be brought to Australian outlets.