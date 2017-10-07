Rescuer hands reward money to abducted 15-year-old girl he saved

A US man is being hailed for his “incredible example of kindness” after not only saving an abducted 15-year-old girl but also donating his reward money to her.

Rescuer hands reward money to abducted teen

Farmer Earl Melchert, of Alexandria, Minneapolis, recognised abducted teen Jasmine Block on September 5 when she ran away from her alleged captors, NBC Minneapolis reports.

Mr Melchert saw the teen running away and quickly got her into his truck and called police.

Jasmine had allegedly been taken by someone known to her family, held captive for almost a month and repeatedly sexually assaulted by her kidnapper and his roommates.

On Friday Alexandria Police Chief Richard Wyffels held a news conference to present Mr Melchert with a cheque for US$7000.

It was a reward set up by Jasmine’s family and an anonymous donor for helping find the missing teen.

“It was a great situation for me. It was a bad situation and it turned out fantastic as far as I’m concerned,” Mr Melchert said.

“It’s given me a new look on life. The reward money means absolutely nothing to me.”

Instead of taking the money for himself, Mr Melchert handed the cheque to Jasmine and gave her a hug.

“You guys deserve it and I think it’s going to be the best place,” he said.

"What no one expected was the kindness and generosity that came straight from Earl’s heart today," wrote Chief Wyffels in a post on the department's Facebook page.

"He believes that young lady that came running towards him that September day is the real hero and without hesitation, Earl handed the reward over to her, followed by a big hug.

"Thank you Earl, it is people like you that make this world a better place."