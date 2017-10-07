News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony kicks off in spectacular style
Prince Charles declares 2018 Commonwealth Games open after spectacular ceremony

Factbox: Bombardier aero tied to 22,700 U.S. jobs, $2.4 billion in spending

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner supports 22,700 jobs in more than nine U.S. states, and its aerospace division spent $2.4 billion with more than 800 U.S. suppliers last year, a measure of its economic impact as it battles with Boeing Co over allegations of receiving illegal subsidies and dumping, according to company officials and documents seen by Reuters.

The tallies would likely fall if the CSeries jetliner is effectively kept out of the U.S. market by U.S. duties, according to industry experts. Bombardier sources more than half of the purchased content of the CSeries from the United States, according to the documents reported by Reuters on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday proposed a 79.82 percent antidumping duty after a preliminary finding that the jets were sold below cost. Last week it announced a preliminary duty of nearly 220 percent to compensate for the subsidies.

Bombardier's aerospace division operates facilities in eight states that provide service for business and commercial aircraft, parts distribution and training. Bombardier's Learjet business unit headquarters also is in the United States.

Here are states with Bombardier operations and top 10 CSeries suppliers:



ARIZONA

Bombardier commercial and business aircraft service center

Honeywell International Inc



CALIFORNIA

Zodiac Aerospace SA

Senior Aerospace

TransDigm Group Inc

Parker Aerospace



CONNECTICUT

Bombardier business aircraft service center

Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp

FLORIDA

Bombardier business aircraft service center



GEORGIA

Bombardier commercial aircraft service center



ILLINOIS

Bombardier aerospace global parts distribution center

United Technologies Aerospace Systems



KANSAS

Bombardier Learjet business unit headquarters

Bombardier business aircraft service center

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc



MICHIGAN

Parker Aerospace



MINNESOTA

United Technologies Aerospace Systems



TEXAS

Bombardier business aircraft service center

Bombardier aerospace training center



WEST VIRGINIA

Bombardier commercial aircraft service center



UTAH

Parker Aerospace



(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Back To Top