Factbox: Bombardier aero tied to 22,700 U.S. jobs, $2.4 billion in spending

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner supports 22,700 jobs in more than nine U.S. states, and its aerospace division spent $2.4 billion with more than 800 U.S. suppliers last year, a measure of its economic impact as it battles with Boeing Co over allegations of receiving illegal subsidies and dumping, according to company officials and documents seen by Reuters.
The tallies would likely fall if the CSeries jetliner is effectively kept out of the U.S. market by U.S. duties, according to industry experts. Bombardier sources more than half of the purchased content of the CSeries from the United States, according to the documents reported by Reuters on Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday proposed a 79.82 percent antidumping duty after a preliminary finding that the jets were sold below cost. Last week it announced a preliminary duty of nearly 220 percent to compensate for the subsidies.
Bombardier's aerospace division operates facilities in eight states that provide service for business and commercial aircraft, parts distribution and training. Bombardier's Learjet business unit headquarters also is in the United States.
Here are states with Bombardier operations and top 10 CSeries suppliers:
ARIZONA
Bombardier commercial and business aircraft service center
Honeywell International Inc
CALIFORNIA
Zodiac Aerospace SA
Senior Aerospace
TransDigm Group Inc
Parker Aerospace
CONNECTICUT
Bombardier business aircraft service center
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
FLORIDA
Bombardier business aircraft service center
GEORGIA
Bombardier commercial aircraft service center
ILLINOIS
Bombardier aerospace global parts distribution center
United Technologies Aerospace Systems
KANSAS
Bombardier Learjet business unit headquarters
Bombardier business aircraft service center
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc
MICHIGAN
Parker Aerospace
MINNESOTA
United Technologies Aerospace Systems
TEXAS
Bombardier business aircraft service center
Bombardier aerospace training center
WEST VIRGINIA
Bombardier commercial aircraft service center
UTAH
Parker Aerospace
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)