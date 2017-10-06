News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Heartbreak behind AFL star's post about birth of newborn twins
Heartbreak behind AFL star's post about birth of newborn twins

Kremlin says Russian-Saudi military cooperation not aimed at anyone

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman had discussed military cooperation in talks on Thursday and said other countries should not worry about such ties.

Kremlin says Russian-Saudi military cooperation not aimed at anyone

Kremlin says Russian-Saudi military cooperation not aimed at anyone

"Work on this will be continued," Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "The improvement of military cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia ... is not directed against a third party and we believe it's groundless to express concern about this issue."

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Back To Top