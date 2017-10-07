Swedish airport explosive suspect released without charge: prosecutor

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A man arrested on suspicion of trying to carry explosives onto a plane in western Sweden will be released from custody and is no longer a suspect, the prosecutor said on Friday

"The suspicious objects have been analysed during the day and the man is no longer suspected of any crimes," the prosecutors office said in a statement.

The man was stopped as he tried to get onto a flight at Gothenburg's Landvetter airport on Thursday morning when a regular security check flagged up signs of explosive materials.





