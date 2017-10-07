News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Locals furious at Easter long weekend campers taking over entire beach
Fury at Easter long weekend campers 'taking over entire beach'

Swedish airport explosive suspect released without charge: prosecutor

Reuters
Reuters /

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A man arrested on suspicion of trying to carry explosives onto a plane in western Sweden will be released from custody and is no longer a suspect, the prosecutor said on Friday

"The suspicious objects have been analysed during the day and the man is no longer suspected of any crimes," the prosecutors office said in a statement.
The man was stopped as he tried to get onto a flight at Gothenburg's Landvetter airport on Thursday morning when a regular security check flagged up signs of explosive materials.


(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson and Alison Williams)

Back To Top