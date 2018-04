ROTTWEIL, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp <TKAG.DE> is seeing strong demand for its new generation of elevators that operate without steel cables or ropes, the unit's chief executive said on Friday.

Thyssenkrupp sees 'gigantic' demand for new-generation elevators

"Demand is gigantic," Andreas Schierenbeck told Reuters, adding the group still wanted to avoid rushing into the market too early.

He said the group aimed for 2-3 more initial customers after the first order was announced earlier this year.

