TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 6.3 struck off the eastern coast of Japan on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake struck 300 km (180 miles) east of Iwaki, Honshu, at a depth of 77.8 km, USGS said.







