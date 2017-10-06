Teacher arrested for using a skipping rope to 'choke' kids 'for discipline'

A gym teacher in the US has been arrested after allegedly tying a skipping rope around students' necks in order to "discipline" them.

Authorities arrived at Herndon Barstow Elementary in Fresno, California, after the local sheriff's office received a call saying students had been injured, Fox 26 reports.

It's alleged teacher Peter Samhammer, 64, attempted to punish students – all aged between nine and 11 years old – by tightening and loosening a skipping rope around their necks.

Detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the victims had red marks on their necks and shoulders after the incident.

Samhammer was arrested and charged with four counts of child abuse, Fox 26 reports.