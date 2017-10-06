Teacher arrested for using a skipping rope to 'choke' kids 'for discipline'

A gym teacher in the US has been arrested after allegedly tying a skipping rope around students' necks in order to "discipline" them.
Authorities arrived at Herndon Barstow Elementary in Fresno, California, after the local sheriff's office received a call saying students had been injured, Fox 26 reports.
It's alleged teacher Peter Samhammer, 64, attempted to punish students – all aged between nine and 11 years old – by tightening and loosening a skipping rope around their necks.
Detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the victims had red marks on their necks and shoulders after the incident.
- Pedestrian stabbed in Brisbane 'road rage' attack has died
- Taxi driver killed young Queensland woman who vanished 31 years ago, police say
- Man in iconic photo shielding woman during Las Vegas massacre identified
Samhammer was arrested and charged with four counts of child abuse, Fox 26 reports.