Saudi King Salman demands Iran stop meddling in Middle East: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran must stop meddling in the Middle East, visiting Saudi King Salman told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Kremlin on Thursday, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

"We emphasize that the security and stability of the Gulf region and the Middle East is an urgent necessity for achieving stability and security in Yemen," Salman said, quoted by the agency.

"This would demand that Iran give up interference with the internal affairs of the region, to give up actions destabilizing the situation in this region."



