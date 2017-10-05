Saudi king tells Putin Iraqi territorial integrity must be preserved

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman said at the start of talks in Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the territorial integrity of Iraq must be preserved.

In opening remarks broadcast on Russian television, the king said a political solution to the conflict in Syria must be found that keeps that country in one piece.

He also said the international community must take responsibility for what is happening to the Muslim Rohingya community in Myanmar.



(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jack Stubbs)