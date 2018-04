LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they carried out a controlled explosion on a suspect package near London's Angel underground station on Wednesday before allowing the station to reopen.

Earlier, London's transport authority said the station was closed while authorities responded to a security alert outside.

Britain is on its second-highest level of security alert after several attacks in the country in recent months.



