Putin tells Maduro: we'll keep cooperating with you on economy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who is visiting Moscow, that Russia would continue its economic cooperation with Venezuela, including on major projects.

"We see that Venezuela is going through difficult times," Putin told Maduro. "We have the impression that you have, nevertheless, been able to establish some contact with those political forces that oppose you."

"For our part, work continues, including in the economic sphere."



(Writing by Christian Lowe; diting by John Stonestreet)