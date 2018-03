MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump was listening to Russia's views on the North Korean missile crisis which emphasize diplomacy over further sanctions or military action.

Putin, speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, called for all sides to dial down the rhetoric on North Korea.



