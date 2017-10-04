Chilling audio emerges of frantic police search for Las Vegas gunman

News

The moments police respond to the deadly event and their frantic search for the gunman amid the chaos in Vegas has been released, with officers storming his 32nd-floor hotel room.

“I see the shots coming from Mandalay Bay, halfway up,” a cop yells.

Police initially stormed the 29th floor, but later determined Paddock was three floors up.

Police officers advise people to take cover near the scene of the shooting. Source: AAP

Las Vegas police lieutenant Randy Sutton said a smoke alarm triggered by gases from fired rounds from Paddock’s guns led police to his room.

In the audio, another cop says there’s an active shooter while another calmly confirms there are shots coming from the hotel and “there are many people down”.

“Just be advised,” he says.

Another officer says he’s going to form a strike team for Mandalay Bay and the boulevard.

“I need five officers on me,” he says.

Officers in the aftermath of the shooting. Source: AAP

It’s about an hour later that a SWAT team member whispers as he prepares to charge at Paddock’s room.

“I need everybody in that hallway to be aware of it and get back,” he says with caution.

“We need to pop this and see if we get any type of response from this guy to see if he’s in here or if he has moved out somewhere else.”

He gives the order to clear the floor of any innocent bystanders in nearby rooms.

An operator confirms his commands as the SWAT team prepares to move in.

Police head towards the hotel. Source: AAP

“All units on the 32nd floor SWAT has explosive breach,” she says.

“Everyone in the hallway needs to move back. All units move back.”

“Breach! Breach! Breach!” another officer says.

An explosion goes off.

The operator says Paddock is down.

“Can you confirm the location of suspect down please?” another officer asks.

Officers take cover behind a tree at the Luxor resort and casino. Source: AAP

The operator confirms Paddock is down inside the room of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

“He’s at room 135,” she says.

The shooter was later revealed to be 64-year-old Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock.

His brother Eric said the family was in shock and told US media he could not understand what motivated his elder brother.

