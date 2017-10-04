Woman dies of blot clot weeks after going on contraceptive pill

An inquest is determining if a blood clot in the brain that killed a young Irish woman was brought on by the contraceptive pill she was taking.

Lauren Johnson, 23, of Dublin was found semi-conscious in bed at home on September 3, 2015, The Sun reports.

She died from a blood clot and associated haemorrhage in the brain at Beaumont Hospital four days later.

The Dublin Coroner’s Court heard Ms Johnson had been suffering from persistent headaches in the weeks leading up to her death.

Her parents were away in Portugal when she became ill.

On September 1, she was hospitalised complaining of headaches and trouble seeing properly.

“She complained a lot about this headache that wouldn’t go away,” her friend, Kevin Gannon, said.

Mr Gannon said on September 3, when he found Ms Johnson she was “groggy and couldn’t string a sentence together”.

There was a packet of paracetamol with 16 tablets missing at the house and family members said she had been taking the pills for her headaches.

When she was hospitalised on that day it was believed she had suffered a paracetamol overdose.

Dr Farah Mustafa said Ms Johnson was tearful and drowsy but her vital signs were normal.

She ordered a blood test and a psychiatric review.

Dr Mustafa said the psychiatrist told her Ms Johnson hadn’t seen psychiatric services in Beaumont before.

A CT scan revealed the 23-year-old had a blood clot in the brain.

“We saw Lauren in the ICU,” Ms Johnson’s father Brian told the court.

“She was weak and uncoordinated. They were doing more tests.”

Despite efforts to save Ms Johnson, she died on September 7.

Beaumont Hospital consultant neurologist Dr Lisa Costello said Ms Johnson’s blood clot entered the brain through the jugular vein.

Dr Costello said she had only seen two or three cases a year of similar haemorrhages and is very rare.

Ms Johnson’s medical records revealed she started taking the contraceptive pill in July 2015.

Blood clots in the veins are a known risk factor for the contraceptive pill.

Ms Johnson’s mother Sandra said there was a higher risk associated with the brand her daughter had been taking and requested further evidence.

The inquest was adjourned for additional pharmacological evidence.

It will resume at a date yet to be scheduled.

Federal MP wants tougher birth control regulation

The inquest follows a Federal MP's push for tougher regulation on women's birth control in Australia after his daughter was nearly killed by a blood clot in her leg.

Labor MP Julian Hill was on holiday in Sri Lanka with his 21-year-old daughter Elanor in January when she complained of a calf pain.

Doctors confirmed Elanor had a 64cm deep vein thrombosis in her foot and said it was triggered by hormonal medication, Diane-35, and a long distance flight.

“What she went through was horrific,” Mr Hill said.