News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest
New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest

Cuba decries U.S. expulsion of 15 diplomats

Reuters
Reuters /

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez angrily protested the expulsion of 15 diplomats from the Cuban embassy in Washington on Tuesday, calling it "unjustified."

U.S.-Cuba tensions rising, in the wake of what the United States has described as "attacks" affecting the health of American personnel in Cuba, Rodriguez told reporters in Havana that Washington had failed to provide sufficient information for an investigation into the matter.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Tom Brown)

Back To Top