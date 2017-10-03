WATCH: Defiant festival-goer gives gunman middle finger during Las Vegas massacre

An image of a man giving the middle finger to the Las Vegas mass murderer as gunfire rains down around him is quickly becoming a symbol of defiance in the face of evil.

The man was filmed among a group of sheltering concert goers as bullets were fired into the crowd from the Mandalay Bay Hotel at the hands of Stephen Paddock.

Amid the chaos, about 55 seconds into the clip, a man holding a drink, and taking a mouthful, stands up and gives a middle finger to the murderer above.

Still images of the unidentified man’s defiance have swept around the internet to mixed receptions.

While some have hailed it as a sign of resilience in the face of great danger, others have slammed the man’s actions for potentially endangering those around him.

Indeed, many in the video seem unimpressed and can be heard pleading with the man to “get the f*** down”. It is not known if the man was hit.

The image is also being likened to a photo of a British man fleeing the London Bridge terrorist attack earlier in the year with a pint of beer clasped firmly in hand.

The Las Vegas massacre is the worst mass shooting in US history and the 1516th in the past 1735 days.

Stephen Craig Paddock was found dead in his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel after he smashed out windows and fired semi-automatic weapons on the helpless crowd below.

At least 58 people have died and more than 500 have been injured in the violence.