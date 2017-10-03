Two Canadians confirmed dead in Vegas attack: foreign ministry

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Two Canadians were killed in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, Canada's foreign ministry confirmed in a statement on Monday, but gave no further details.

British Columbia premier John Horgan named one of the dead as Jordan McIldoon, a 23-year-old man from Maple Ridge, near Vancouver. Canadian media identified the other victim as Jessica Klymchuk, a 28-year-old mother of four from the province of Alberta.

A lone gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 500 in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history before killing himself.



(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by James Dalgleish; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)