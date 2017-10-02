Matt Golinski's former mother-in-law reveals joy at seeing him with new fiancée and baby

The former mother-in-law of celebrity chef Matt Golinski has revealed her joy at seeing him with his new fiancée and their baby daughter.

Golinski suffered severe burns in a house fire on Boxing Day 2011 that claimed the life of his wife Rachael and their three daughters Sage, Willow and Starlia.

Now, six years on, Golinski is a dad again with his new wife Erin Yardwood, and his former mother-in-law Susan MacCracken says she not be happier for them.

"I'm just so happy for him for making it happen," Mrs MacCracken told the Sunshine Coast Daily.

"Life has to move on and he's made a humongous effort to do that. I really wanted that for him."

Mrs MacCracken said she was looking forward to meeting her former son-in-law’s new wife and daughter Aluna.

She told the Sunshine Coast Daily she expected him to prove as good a father to his new daughter as he had to her late grandchildren.

Golinski met Sunshine Coast fitness trainer Erin Yarwood during his long rehabilitation after the tragic fire.

The pair became engaged earlier this year and welcomed Aluna into the world in August.