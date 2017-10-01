News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism revealed
Inside Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism

'I am sorry,' British PM May says of botched election

Reuters
Reuters /

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was sorry her Conservative Party lost seats in June's snap election and pledged 10 billion pounds ($13.4 billion) of extra funding to help people buy new homes.

'I am sorry,' British PM May says of botched election

'I am sorry,' British PM May says of botched election

May said she had listened to the message given by the election in which she lost her party's majority in parliament.
Announcing changes that would make university graduates 30 pounds a week better off, May said the university fee repayment threshold would rise.
($1 = 0.7465 pounds)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Back To Top