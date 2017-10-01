Mayhem in Tigerland as Richmond fans spiral into riotous behaviour after big win

Police were called in as celebrations over Richmond’s drought-breaking premiership win descended into madness with revellers partying into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Thousands packed Swan Street to celebrate Richmond ending 37 years without a flag after their resounding defeat of Adelaide in Saturday’s AFL Grand Final.

Shortly after 9pm, Victoria Police praised the 100,000-strong crowd's behaviour at the MCG but as the night wore on some supporters became more raucous.

Police used capsicum spray to simmer the crowd down as celebrations stretched on and some revellers began to get out of hand.

Video shot from Punt Road shows some overjoyed Richmond supporters dancing on top of a car with the driver still inside.

The unfortunate driver pulls up with the Richmond party spilled all over the streets when about five fans start dancing on their roof.

Another dances on the bonnet as the driver tries to get through the raucous crowd.

Some supporters were also seen climbing onto a shop awning on Swan Street.

News Corp reports police twice tried to disperse the crowd but they simply marched on.

A line of police tried to break up the crowd on Swan Street but supporters chanted back, “F*** off Victoria Police.”

One fan also smashed a window of the Collingwood Magpies headquarters at the Holden Centre on Swan Street with a part of traffic cone.

Another fan also set an Adelaide Crows’ scarf on fire, much to the crowd’s encouragement.

Police said 20 people were evicted from the MCG and six people were arrested for offences including drug possession, drunk and disorderly and deception.

Four people were also arrested for assault, with these matters currently being investigated, police said.

Meanwhile it was bittersweet in the City of Churches as Crows supporters at the Adelaide Oval were left sobbing after the upset loss.

Lifelong Crows supporter Les Anfiteatro expressed his views on the devastating loss to the Adelaide Advertiser.

“Adelaide have had such a good year, for it to end like this is just so disappointing,” he said.