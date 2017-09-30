News

Murder of Vic mum unsolved after 36 years (clone 40004774)
Million-dollar reward for information on mum murdered 36 years ago

Customer finds mistake in Coles toilet paper ad - but can you work out the glaring error?

Yahoo7 News /

One eagle-eyed customer found something a little bit strange about a product advertised as on “on special” at Coles.

While supermarkets are known for trumpeting their marked down prices and discounts, some may not always appear as they seem.

After doing some rudimentary maths, one person is warning customers to pay extra attention to ticketed prices after spotting a not-so glaring error with an advertisement.

The photo was taken at Coles. Source: AAP

`

"Coles, I don't think that means what you think it means," the person wrote on Imgur.

If you look close enough you can see the product of toilet paper is advertised as “half price”.

But look just a little closer you will see the original price of $12 has only been cut to $9.

That’s a saving of only $3, or 25 per cent off.

"False advertising," one person wrote on Facebook.

"They always do that," another person claimed.

"They're hoping people just read the half-price part," one person said.

The key takeaway: always read the small print.

