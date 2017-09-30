Donald Trump's health secretary resigns amid taxpayer-funded charter jet scandal

US President Donald Trump’s health secretary has resigned amid the growing private jet scandal that involved him using taxpayer dollars for private flights.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price had "offered his resignation earlier today and the President accepted".

Price's resignation comes a day after he publically apologised over his private plane trips on official government business.

President Trump had expressed his distain at the former Georgia congressman's actions and said he was "not happy" with his trips.

Government officials, except those dealing with national security matters, are required to take commercial flights for work-related travel.

An investigation by Politico found Mr Price had taken at least 24 private flights since early May at a cost to taxpayers of more than $US300,000 ($AU382,995), The BBC reports.

Two of those were to areas where he owns real estate, and to visit family and long-time colleagues.

HHS maintained the trips were for business purposes and were necessary expenses because cheaper, commercial options were not available.

Politico reported, however, that some of the flights occurred despite the availability of commercial options on a similar schedule.

"To make sure everyone knows that this will never happen again, I am taking the following steps," Price said in his apology on Thursday local time.

"I will take no more private charter flights as Secretary of HHS," he added. "No exceptions.

"Today, I will write a personal check to the US Treasury for the expenses of my travel on private charter planes. The taxpayers won't pay a dime for my seat on those planes."

The day before Mr Price's apology, Mr Trump was asked whether he would consider firing Price to which he replied, "We'll see".

A private jet trip can cost taxpayers around $25,000.

Politico also reported that the White House had approved the use of military aircraft for Price and his wife for official trips to Africa, Europe and Asia at a rough cost of more than $500,000 ($AU 638,325), bringing Mr Price's taxpayer-funded flight tab to roughly $1 million ($AU 1.2 million).