News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery after family of four found dead in Mexico
Mystery after family of four found dead at luxury resort in Mexico

U.S. Justice Department, Latin American countries charge 3,800 gang members

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and officials from three Latin American countries announced criminal charges against more than 3,800 members of the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs on Friday, including 70 people in six U.S. states.

"MS-13 coordinates across our borders to kill, rape and traffic drugs and underage girls; we’ve got to coordinate across our borders to stop them," U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement, joined by his counterparts from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.



(Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by David Alexander)

Back To Top