Talks on future EU-UK ties before divorce settled would weaken EU: Macron

Reuters
Reuters /

TALLINN (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday the European Union would be weakened if it agreed to discuss its future trading relationship with Britain before Brexit divorce terms are settled.

"If we accept speaking about life after (Brexit) we will open 27 debates on the future life that are profoundly weakening for the EU. That's why the chosen method is the good one," Macron said when asked why the EU did not soften a negotiating approach that has frustrated London.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

