News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Locals furious at Easter long weekend campers taking over entire beach
Fury at Easter long weekend campers 'taking over entire beach'

South Africa weather service expects above normal rain on La Nina

Reuters
Reuters /

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African Weather Service said on Friday that it now forecasts a weak La Nina weather pattern to develop in the early summer, raising expectations for above-normal rainfall across large swathes of the country, including parts of the maize belt.

But it cautioned in its monthly outlook, that looks five months ahead, that a severe drought in the southwest which includes the tourist hub of Cape Town, was expected to worsen despite forecasts for above-average rainfall.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Back To Top