Insured losses from Hurricane Maria total $15-30 bln-RMS

Reuters
Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Risk modelling firm RMS said on Thursday that it estimated insured losses from Hurricane Maria of $15-30 billion.

The estimate relates to wind damage, storm surge and inland flooding from the hurricane, with Puerto Rico and Dominica suffering the most destruction, RMS said in a statement.

Rival modelling firm AIR Worldwide earlier this week estimated insured losses for Maria, which hit the Caribbean last week, of $40-$85 billion.



(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

